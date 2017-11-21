Anthony Miller accepts Senior Bowl invite

Memphis Tigers Football Wide Receiver Anthony Miller accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl.

The game showcases the top college seniors in the nation.

The former CBHS Star will leave Memphis with with single game, single season, and career records in catches, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns.

Memphis hosts East Carolina at 11 a.m. Saturday in the regular season finale at the Liberty Bowl.

