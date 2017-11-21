Man convicted for murder of wife

A Memphis man was convicted of murdering his wife while their children were in the home.

Detrick Turner faces second-degree murder charges in the death of Sharice Turner.

Sharice was killed in the couple's home near Winchester Road and Hickory Hill Road in 2014.

Investigators said Detrick shot her during an argument. The couple's 12- and 15-year-old children were inside the home.

Turner will be sentenced January 3.

