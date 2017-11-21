12-year-old shot in leg - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

12-year-old shot in leg

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
HELENA-WEST HELENA, AR (WMC) -

A 12-year-old is in the hospital after investigators said the child was shot.

The shooting happened late Monday night in Helena-West Helena, Arkansas.

The child was taken to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital. Police said the child was hit in the leg and is expected to be OK.

It's unclear what led to the shooting.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly