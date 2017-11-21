Man wanted for Millington armed robbery - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man wanted for Millington armed robbery

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MILLINGTON, TN (WMC) -

Millington Police Department is looking for a man wanted for robbing someone.

Police said the aggravated armed robbery happened November 18.

Police captured surveillance photos of the man suspected in the crime.

If you know where this man is, call police at 901-873-5622 or Crime Stoppers at 901-528-2274.

