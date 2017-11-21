Law enforcement to heavily monitor I-40 for holiday travel - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN

Law enforcement will be heavily monitoring the Interstate 40 corridor for the holiday travel period.

It marks the fifth annual "I-40 Challenge Drive to Zero Fatalities" traffic safety initiative.

You can expect to see more patrols and law enforcement officers on I-40 starting Wednesday.

Last year's efforts netted 94 seat belt citations and 12 DUI arrests on the interstate.

