Law enforcement to heavily monitor I-40 for holiday travel

Law enforcement will be heavily monitoring the Interstate 40 corridor for the holiday travel period.

It marks the fifth annual "I-40 Challenge Drive to Zero Fatalities" traffic safety initiative.

You can expect to see more patrols and law enforcement officers on I-40 starting Wednesday.

Last year's efforts netted 94 seat belt citations and 12 DUI arrests on the interstate.

