WWII vets honored with flags from U.S. Capitol - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

WWII vets honored with flags from U.S. Capitol

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: Trent Kelly) (Source: Trent Kelly)
OXFORD, MS (WMC) -

The Office of Mississippi Republican Congressman Trent Kelly honored two World War II veterans this week.

Kelly presented the veterans, ages 103 and 105, with American flags that had previously flown over the U.S. Capitol.

The event was held at the Mississippi State Veterans Home in Oxford.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly