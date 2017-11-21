Police seek Olive Branch car burglars

Olive Branch Police Department is searching for at least four men wanted for breaking into several vehicles.

The men were caught on camera, three walking down the street and another driving a Volvo sedan.

Police said the burglaries happened in the Magnolia Lakes and Magnolia Estates areas on Saturday.

If you know anything about these crimes, call OBPD at 662-895-4111.

