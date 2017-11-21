2 men wanted for 3 Little Pigs burglary - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

2 men wanted for 3 Little Pigs burglary

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Police Department is looking for two men who broke into a barbecue restaurant. 

Surveillance footage shows two men break into 3 Little Pigs Bar-B-Q on Quince Road, entering through the door.

Investigators said the suspects dug through storage cabinets and looked through cash registers.

Anyone with information about this burglary should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

