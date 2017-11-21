2 men wanted for 3 Little Pigs burglary

Memphis Police Department is looking for two men who broke into a barbecue restaurant.

Surveillance footage shows two men break into 3 Little Pigs Bar-B-Q on Quince Road, entering through the door.

Investigators said the suspects dug through storage cabinets and looked through cash registers.

Anyone with information about this burglary should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

