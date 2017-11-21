Choose901 hosting holiday pop up shop - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Choose901 hosting holiday pop up shop

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: Choose901) (Source: Choose901)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Choose901 is hosting a holiday pop up shop.

It will kick off at Crowsstown Concourse next month.

There are two days to attend: December 1 from 3-7 p.m. and December 2 from 1-5 p.m.

New t-shirt designs, tree ornaments, mugs, and more will be available.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly