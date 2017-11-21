18-wheeler overturns at Elvis Presley, Brooks - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

18-wheeler overturns at Elvis Presley, Brooks

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

An 18 wheeler overturned Tuesday morning in Whitehaven.

The crash happened around 7:30 at the corner of Elvis Presley Boulevard and E Brooks Road.

It's unclear how the crash started.

