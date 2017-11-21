Cold blast arrives mid-week

A cold front will move through the Mid-South on Tuesday, which will bring much cooler air into the Mid-South.

The temperature difference between Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon will be at least a 10 degrees drop. High temperatures on Wednesday will only reach into the upper 40s. Typically highs this time of year are in the upper 50s and lows are in the lower 40s.

The cold weather is going to stick around for Thanksgiving with morning temperatures in the 30s and afternoon highs in the lower 50s.

If you have weekend plans, temperatures will start warming back up by Friday and we will be in the 60s through Saturday.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.