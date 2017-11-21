Study shows best destinations for winter travel

Ahead of a colder, wetter and snowier winter season, according to the latest forecast from the Old Farmers’ Almanac, the personal-finance website WalletHub has released its 2017’s Best Winter Holiday Destinations Report.

Focusing on cost and convenience rather than scenic beauty, WalletHub’s analysts compared more than 60 of the largest U.S. metro areas grouped by warm and cold weather. Each destination was analyzed based on 32 key metrics, primarily the expense and hassle of traveling to each location but also on other indicators, such as weather forecasts, safety, and variety of activities.

Here’s a quick glimpse at some of the report’s most interesting findings:

Best Cold Destinations for Winter Travel:

Chicago, IL Portland, OR Washington, DC Pittsburgh, PA New York, NY Seattle, WA Minneapolis, MN Philadelphia, PA Boston, MA Denver, CO

Best Warm Destinations for Winter Travel:

Orlando, FL Las Vegas, NV San Diego, CA Austin, TX Los Angeles, CA Houston, TX San Antonio, TX San Francisco, CA Tucson, AZ New Orleans, LA

Highlights:

The average flight to a popular cold winter destination costs $277.61, lasts 3 hours and 49 minutes, and has 0.38 connections. In comparison, the average flight to a popular warm winter destination costs $407.43, lasts 5 hours and 59 minutes, and has 0.59 connections.

Among cold destinations, Albuquerque, New Mexico, has the lowest price for a three-star hotel room, $37, which is 2.6 times lower than in New York, the city with the highest at $98.

Among cold destinations, New York has the most restaurants (per square root of population), 10.52, which is 10.1 times more than in Bridgeport, Connecticut, the city with the fewest at 1.04.

Among warm destinations, Orlando, Florida, has the most restaurants (per square root of population), 6.06, which is 22.4 times more than in Deltona, Florida, the city with the fewest at 0.27.

