FL company lets people crush cars with a tank

(WESH) A company in Florida is allowing people to drive over and crush empty cars using a tank.



A few business partners in Melbourne had the idea to buy a couple of tanks and let people drive them over old junk cars.



The owners of Tank America say there are plenty of people who will pay to do it.



It costs $350 to drive the tank around the wooded trail. To crush a car, the price is $595



"Say your wife buys it for you for Christmas or your anniversary. She's really cool if she does that. That gives you an opportunity to do something you just haven't done before," says Troy Lotane of Tank America.



