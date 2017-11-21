MPD, volunteers give out Thanksgiving meals to Memphis families in need

Memphis Police Department is participating in the season of giving to make sure families in need have what they need for a Thanksgiving meal.

"It's beautiful," Belle Artis said. "It's really beautiful."

Wesley Graceland Gardens residents like Artis said they were overjoyed to receive Thanksgiving baskets full of ingredients for Thanksgiving dinner.

The boxes are part of Feed the Needy; volunteers with Valero and MPD worked together to make it happen.

MPD Director Mike Rallings said it's a part of what being in law enforcement is all about.

"These men and women risk their life every day to be there when people need us the most," Rallings said.

This is the 23rd year for Feed the Needy. Officers and volunteers unloaded more than 3,000 boxes to go to families in the community.

Artis said without the gift, she didn't know how she would be able to celebrate Thanksgiving. With medical bills piling up, Thanksgiving dinner was something she thought she'd have to sacrifice.

Now she has the materials and is making calls on the manpower.

"My nephew he's going to get the turkey out and fry it for me, and I have a niece over here and she's going to help cook," Artis said.

Rallings said it's action like this that will hopefully make the difference in the city.

"When you see that the lives of Memphians are being improved and that we have a small part in it, I mean, that's what law enforcement service in the community is all about," Rallings said.

