Police searching for person of interest in fatal Raleigh shooting

Demetris Johnson is wanted for questioning (Source: MPD)

Memphis police officers need your help finding a person of interest in a homicide last week.

Demetris Johnson is wanted for questioning in Friday’s shooting on Stonegate Drive.

Police say 23-year-old Rodtreze Bailey was found shot to death.

Investigators said the two men were set to meet and at some point; Bailey was killed.

Call Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677(COPS), if you know where Johnson may be located.

