Beale St. Music Festival tickets available Black Friday

Memphis in May is still months away, but you can get three day passes to the Beale Street Music Festival on Black Friday.

The line-up for the festival won't even be released until February, so the tickets will be discounted to $105-$115.

Normally, a three-day pass costs $165.

The 2017 Beale Street Music Festival was recognized by Forbes as one of the five music festivals to attend.

