Grizzlies host Thanksgiving giveaway to help the hungry

The Memphis Grizzlies geared up to help the hungry for Thanksgiving.

The team hosted a Thanksgiving giveaway in partnership with Green Leaf Learning Farm.

Players helped pick vegetables and even set up the line for people to come through and get their food.

Chandler Parsons was on hand and said events like these are important for the team.

“It's awesome. They give us support throughout the season,” Parsons said. “We know how important the Memphis Grizzlies are to the city so any chance we get an opportunity like this to be able to give back to them, provide for them and put a smile on their face means a lot to us!”

The Grizzlies team has worked for months to actually help grow the vegetables as well.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.