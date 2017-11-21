Vote on fate of Memphis Confederate monuments delayed

The vote on Memphis' Confederate monuments hit a snag Tuesday afternoon.

City Council delayed the vote to declare the monuments a public nuisance. The vote now will not happen until at least December 5.

If the monuments were declared a public nuisance, they could be quickly removed.

City Council attorney Allan Wade gave a strong recommendation to the governing body to delay the vote. Wade said the delay allows the council to attend a mediation session with a judge or file the public nuisance option in Shelby County Chancery Court.

"The legislators did not give us a checkers game. They actually gave us a chess game," Councilman Berlin Boyd said.

Boyd said he plans on following all the rules and red tape, in order to get the statues removed from public display in Memphis

"We will plead our case; we hope the administrative judge will allow us immediate removal of those monuments. If not, we will proceed accordingly," Boyd said.

Despite the setbacks, the goal remains the same.

"Our ultimate goal is to have those monuments removed by MLK50," Boyd said.

