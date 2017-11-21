MPD urges common sense, boosts patrols for safe holiday shopping

Holiday shopping season is here, and with that comes an increase in crime targeting shoppers.

We spoke with Memphis Police Department about what it is doing to make sure you stay safe.

The department said it was adding patrols at malls and shopping centers during the holidays.

“I'm really excited; I love the holidays,” shopper Harriet Allen said. “I'm a school teacher and we get out of school.”



Whether you're a teacher or not, the holidays are here. It's time for shopping and for many, safety is key.



“It's dangerous out here,” said shopper Annie Pruitt about the recent incident at Oak Court Mall.

Additionally, a man was possibly seen with a gun there back in July, according to police who also responded to large fights at both Oak Court and Wolfchase Galleria last December.

“I park next to the door, and I'm usually not by myself. It's usually friends with me,” Allen said.



Meantime, police are urging shoppers to always use common sense. Don't leave valuables in your car, and surely not small kids, money or guns. They say stow it, don't show it.



“If you're a thief and that's what you do for a living, they have Christmas too,” MPD Colonel Darrell Sheffield said.

We're still waiting for Oak Court Mall to release more details about its holiday safety plan. Wolfchase Galleria said customer safety is top priority and it has a detailed plan in place to keep customers safe.

