10th annual Holiday Food Drive scheduled for Dec. 6

For the 10th year, the WMC Action News 5 and the Mid-South Food Bank are teaming up for the Holiday Food Drive.

This year, the event is taking place Wednesday, December 6.

On that day, thousands of Mid-Southerners will come together to help the less fortunate.

Donations will go to help stock the Mid-South Food Bank.

You can go to any of the following locations to drop off food or monetary donations:

Midtown Kroger - 1761 Union Avenue, 38104

Collierville Kroger - 3685 S. Houston levee Road, 38017

Southaven Kroger - 3095 Goodman Road, 38672

Germantown Kroger - 7735 Farmington Road, 38138

Bartlett/Cordova Walmart 8400 Hwy 64, 38133

Covington Kroger - 951 Hwy 51 N., 38019

Remember, non-perishable food donations are great, but money might be even better! That's because the food bank can turn a $1 donation into three meals.

In 2016, the WMC Action News 5 Holiday Food Drive collected 21,600 pounds of food and more than $60,000.

