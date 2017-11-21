Police identify suspect in Kerr Ave. homicide - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Police identify suspect in Kerr Ave. homicide

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
Victericka Gilchrease, 23 (Source: MPD) Victericka Gilchrease, 23 (Source: MPD)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis police are searching for a woman they say shot and killed a man earlier this month.

On November 6, Dana Perkins, 45, was found lying unresponsive with a gunshot wound in his home near the intersection of Kerr Avenue and I-240.

He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police identified 23-year-old Victericka Gilchrease as the suspect responsible for Perkins’ death and say they believe she was one of his acquaintances.

 Officials issued an arrest warrant for Gilchrease for first-degree murder.

Anyone with information about this homicide or knows the whereabouts of this suspect should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly