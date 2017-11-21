WEB EXCLUSIVE: Police Director Mike Rallings urges Memphians to come together

Memphis Police Director Mike Rallings is calling on the city to think about what it means to be a Memphian.

We spoke with Rallings on Tuesday for our story about MPD helping feed local families in need. During the interview, we asked him if there was anything else he'd like to mention.

Here's what he had to say:

You know, Thanksgiving is all about families and friends coming together and celebrating life. I just want us to remember that as we gather with our families that we should give thanks for all that we have, but we should take a moment and think about what does it mean for us to have community. So, I want people to think about community means I’m looking out for my fellow man, I’m looking out for my neighbors, I’m looking out for my brother and sister, and we just need to have more of that. I want Memphis to really do some soul-searching. We know it was a very violent weekend, and we really need to think about who we are as a city and what does that mean to be a Memphian. For me, to be a Memphian means that I’m here to sacrifice my comfort and my safety for others. So, I think that asking Memphians to help us call in to Crime Stoppers is not too much to ask, to give information when they know it.

He also talked about the photo on social media of the Memphis police officer who appeared to be asleep on the job. He questioned if so many people were willing to reach out to him about that, why has no one come forward with information about other murders in the city?

Rallings concluded by calling upon residents to look out for one another and do their part to make Memphis a better city.

So again, what does it mean to be a Memphian? Do some soul-searching this holiday season and really think about that and figure out what your contribution would be to the City of Memphis to make our city safe.

