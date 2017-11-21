A chilly but dry Thanksgiving forecast

A cold front moved through the Mid-South Tuesday evening ushering a cold Canadian air mass into the Mid-South and this will have an impact on the upcoming holiday.

The coldest air arrives Wednesday keeping afternoon highs in the 40s for much of the area.

Temperatures will then plummet Wednesday night falling into the mid-20s to near 30. Fortunately, the air mass is dry so there will be an ample amount of sunshine for the middle and end of the week.

Thanksgiving Day will be a bit warmer but temperatures will still remain below average only reaching the mid-50 for most.

A southerly flow will return during the day Thursday allowing more seasonable temperatures Friday as highs reach the lower 60s.

That will make Black Friday shopping a much more comfortable. In the meantime get ready for a chill in the air for the next couple of days.

