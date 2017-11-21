Victim’s son says he was lured away before shooting killed his father

There are disturbing new details about a father who was killed inside his family-run business over the weekend.

The victim's son Cory Guidry was apparently lured away from the building just minutes before the gunmen moved in.

Memphis police want to capture the men who pulled off what is described as a diabolical plot to rob a business that ended in murder.

It started with the story of a man who needed help.

"I came back here to my father being killed,” Cory said.



Cory is heartbroken and angry over the death of his father Steve Guidry as he remembers the way he was lured away from his General Mechanical contracting business on East Person.

"One guy came up just like any other person like you were to come to me and saying ‘my heat’s not working in my house. Can you come over and work on it?’" Cory said.



Cory said that wasn't unusual in the neighborhood near his business. But this time, the pretend customer had a sinister plan.

He followed the man driving a navy-blue Chevy Impala with a left tail light out. But police say the man started driving erratically and evaded Cory.

During that time someone else walked into Guidry's business where his father Steve was working and shot and killed him.

They also shot the Akita, who was trying to protect his father.

Cory came back to the business and found his father dead.



"Standup guy, makes everybody laugh,” Cory said about his father. “Would give you the shirt off his back. Help anybody."



Investigators say it appears to be an attempted robbery gone bad. At least three men were in the navy-blue Impala. Police are also looking for a tan or Gold SUV.



Cory has an idea of where he would like to see the guys who murdered his father.



"Hell would be nice for them,” Cory said.

Police have not made any arrests in this case and don't have any good descriptions of the suspects. If you know who the suspects are call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.