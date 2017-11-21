Girl Scouts: don’t force hugs with kids

The Girl Scouts say children shouldn't be forced to hug relatives at Thanksgiving.

The organization sent out an email telling parents, "she doesn't owe anyone a hug. Not even at the holidays."

The idea is that girls should be able to set their own boundaries and decide when and how they want to show physical affection.

A lot of parents say the issue is top of mind right now, with so many stories about sexual harassment.

