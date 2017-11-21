Tigers move up to 20 in College Football Playoff poll

The Memphis Tigers are up one spot to #20 in the College Football Playoff poll.

The 9-1 Tigers cracked the poll's top 20 for the first time this season, ahead of Stanford and Northwestern and just behind LSU and Oklahoma State.

UCF of the American is just behind Miss. State at 15.

The Tigers close out the regular season again East Carolina Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Liberty Bowl.

