Teen arrested in Oak Court Mall gun flashing

Memphis Police Department arrested one of four teens seen flashing guns at Oak Court Mall.

A Facebook video of the four surfaced on November 18.

Officers identified the teens as Jaelen Bell, 19; Terrance Jones, 19; Artavius Lipsey, 19; and Tracy Woodall, 18.

Jones is in jail, facing unlawful possession of a firearm charge.

Jones is also charged with aggravated assault for a separate incident. Police said Jones was armed and threatened a tow truck driver on October 24.

Lipsey, Bell, and Woodall are still at large.

If you know their whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.