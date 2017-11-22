Reward up to $13K for escaped inmate

More than $13,000 is on the table for tips about an inmate who escaped from Marshall County Jail.

U.S. Marshals are offering a $5,000 reward for information on Antoine Adams.

The murder suspect escaped jail through a faulty window on November 5.

Authorities warn that Adams may now be armed and is considered extremely dangerous. He stands 6-feet tall and weighs 180 pounds.

