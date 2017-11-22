Woman robbed at Redbox machine outside store

A local pastor was found dead in his family's home Wednesday morning.More >>
For the 10th year, the WMC Action News 5 and the Mid-South Food Bank are teaming up for the Holiday Food Drive.More >>
Girl Scouts warned parents that children should not be forced to hug someone, for example relatives during the holidays.More >>
Memphis citizens are worried about not being able to pay for electricity in 2018.More >>
A 12-year-old is in the hospital after investigators said the child was shot.More >>
On a cold, grey afternoon, a lone North Korean soldier races toward freedom, the shock of his comrades palpable as they realize he is defecting to the South and start sprinting after him.More >>
Since September, employees have been given three options: Get the flu shot, get an approved religious or medical exemption, or leave Essentia. At least 50 people have lost their jobs thus far.More >>
A half century after serving in Vietnam, hundreds of veterans have a reason to believe they may be dying from a silent bullet _ test results show some men may have been infected by a slow-killing parasite while...More >>
In the midst of a nationwide opioid addiction crisis, a different type of drug may be slipping in under the radar.More >>
U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore's communications director has resigned, according to the Moore campaign.More >>
A four alarm fire was confirmed in Chesterfield City, South Carolina Tuesday evening.More >>
More details are being released following the capture of an "armed and dangerous" Alabama jail escapee who was captured in the Atlanta area late Tuesday night.More >>
Bus surveillance video has been released showing a 15-year-old student being body slammed by officers.More >>
A University of South Carolina student charged with felony DUI in connection with a crash that killed a 22-year-old man was given a $75,000 bond and ordered to undergo monthly drug and alcohol testing.More >>
Shelby Isaac was found guilty on two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting and killing E.J. Tate, his girlfriend Edwina Thomas, and their unborn child in January 2016.More >>
