Woman robbed at Redbox machine outside store

Memphis Police Department is looking for two men who robbed a woman at a Redbox machine outside a store.

The incident happened as the woman left the machine outside Kroger at Poplar Avenue and Cleveland Street last Saturday.

The victim told officers the robbers snatched her purse and took off.

Officers said they drove off in a red two-door car with either a TN or MS license place LSG-624.

If you know where these men may be, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.