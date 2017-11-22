Fire tears through house under renovation - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Fire tears through house under renovation

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire Tuesday night.

The fire broke out on Tall Trees Drive, near Cherry and Quince Road, around 10:40.

Fire crews said the home was under renovation, and no one was at home at the time.

Luckily, no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly