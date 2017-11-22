Wrestling legend Kamala off life support, improving

Legendary wrestler Kamala is off life support following an emergency surgery.

Kamala, real name James Harris, remains at the hospital at his home in Senatobia, Mississippi.

Harris' stepdaughter Juanita James posted about his status on Facebook, saying doctors didn't think he would make it out of surgery, but is alert and showing signs of improvement, according to WWE.com.

James said Harris is alert, but not yet talking.

Harris wrestled for decades as Kamala, the Ugandan Giant, in Memphis and later with WWE for more than a decade.

One of Harris' first wrestling personalities was Sugar Bear Harris. Jerry "The King" Lawler helped Harris develop the Kamala personality.

Hulk Hogan previously said some of the best matches of his career were with Kamala.

