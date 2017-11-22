Paxton Lynch to start for Broncos on Sunday

Quarterback Paxton Lynch will start Sunday for the Denver Broncos, according to ESPN.

Source: The Denver Broncos plan to make a change and start Paxton Lynch at quarterback in Week 12. Announcement is expected Wednesday. https://t.co/cvlZb9hhIM — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) November 21, 2017

Lynch, a first round pick in 2016, has yet to play this season after suffering a shoulder injury in the preseason.

Lynch played in three games last season, starting two for a 1-1 record.

Denver is just 3-7 on the season and 0-3 since benching incumbent starter Trevor Siemian for Brock Osweiler.

The move could prove to be permanent for the rest of the season, with head coach Vance Joesph firing offensive coordinator Mike McCoy in an effort to "stabilize the offense."

Lynch, a Memphis legend, set a number of passing records during his tenure with the Tigers.

