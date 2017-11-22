Paxton Lynch to start for Broncos on Sunday - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Paxton Lynch to start for Broncos on Sunday

Paxton Lynch (Source: Flickr) Paxton Lynch (Source: Flickr)
DENVER, CO (WMC) -

Quarterback Paxton Lynch will start Sunday for the Denver Broncos, according to ESPN.

Lynch, a first round pick in 2016, has yet to play this season after suffering a shoulder injury in the preseason.

Lynch played in three games last season, starting two for a 1-1 record.

Denver is just 3-7 on the season and 0-3 since benching incumbent starter Trevor Siemian for Brock Osweiler.

The move could prove to be permanent for the rest of the season, with head coach Vance Joesph firing offensive coordinator Mike McCoy in an effort to "stabilize the offense."

Lynch, a Memphis legend, set a number of passing records during his tenure with the Tigers.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly