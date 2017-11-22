Local pastor found dead

A local pastor was found dead in his family's home Wednesday morning.

Multiple Memphis police officers rushed to the Whitehaven house.

Pastor Quentin Barlow was found dead after 8 a.m. at the home located on Oak Valley Drive, near Boeingshire Drive.

Barlow is a pastor at Faith Covenant Church in Memphis. Barlow's mother, Dr. Linda Chism, is a prominent member of the community.

Family members said no foul play is suspected. Family members said he was a father of three children--one of whom was just one month old.

"No health problems, he was exercising regularly, no medications," cousin Samantha Westbrook said. "We are grieving, we are hurting, but our faith and trust remains in the Lord, that's all we know to do at a time like this. It hurts."

Barlow's cause of death is unknown. He was 36.

WMC Action News 5's Jerica Phillips is speaking with the pastor's family and friends to learn more about his life and the legacy he leaves behind. She'll have a full report tonight at 5.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.