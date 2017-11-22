Man sentenced for enrolling at UofM as someone else

Girl Scouts warned parents that children should not be forced to hug someone, for example relatives during the holidays.More >>
Girl Scouts warned parents that children should not be forced to hug someone, for example relatives during the holidays.More >>
Memphis citizens are worried about not being able to pay for electricity in 2018.More >>
Memphis citizens are worried about not being able to pay for electricity in 2018.More >>
A 12-year-old is in the hospital after investigators said the child was shot.More >>
A 12-year-old is in the hospital after investigators said the child was shot.More >>
The talented voices of Briarcrest have a new music video that is sure to get you into the holiday spirit.More >>
The talented voices of Briarcrest have a new music video that is sure to get you into the holiday spirit.More >>
DeSoto County Sheriff's Department arrested a Southaven alderman for procuring prostitution.More >>
DeSoto County Sheriff's Department arrested a Southaven alderman for procuring prostitution.More >>