Local radio personality creates video to address Memphis' violence and crime

Violence. Residents of the City of Memphis have heard and seen enough of domestic assaults, bullying, racism and gun violence.

Therefore in an effort to raise awareness and quail the surge, Cumulus Media's on-air personality Kavaunjay produced a thirty second public service announcement directly addressing a host of issues plaguing our city.

The 'Enough Memphis' campaign video can be watched in is entirety here:

