Memphis students release inspiring music video

The talented voices of Briarcrest have a new music video that is sure to get you into the holiday spirit.

OneVoice is an a cappella group made up of students at Briarcrest Christian School. The group has collaborated with GRAMMY winners, performed around the world, and thrived on NBC's America's Got Talent.

Just before Thanksgiving, the group released a new music video. The video shows the students performing How Great Thou Art.

"Thanksgiving reminds us that we truly have so much for which to be grateful. We appreciate *you*, our devoted fans, for your steadfast support and encouragement," the group wrote on its Facebook page.

You can buy OneVoice albums on iTunes or stream them on Spotify. The group also asks that you support the group with a $1 donation per music video at this site.

