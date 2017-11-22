Road construction halted for MS, TN during Thanksgiving holiday

Planes, trains and automobiles will be in motion this Thanksgiving.

An estimated 50.9 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more to get to their destinations over the four-day weekend, the most in 12 years, according to Triple A.

Travelers will not be affected by construction delays. Tennessee Department of Transportation will suspend all lane closures on state highways and interstates beginning at noon Wednesday, November 22, 2017 through 6 a.m. Monday, November 27, 2017.

Also through Sunday, TDOT help trucks will be on Interstate 40 from the Mississippi River to the Tennessee River to assist commuters during the busy Thanksgiving holiday travel time.

Mississippians don't need to worry about construction delaying them to the table. The Mississippi Department of Transportation will also halt lane closures on the interstates and four-lane highways beginning at 5 p.m. Wednesday, through Monday, November 27, 2017.

“While we are suspending work statewide, motorists should be aware that some lane closures will remain in place,” said Melinda McGrath, P.E., MDOT executive director.

