Southaven Alderman arrested for procuring prostitution

DeSoto County Sheriff's Department arrested a Southaven alderman for procuring prostitution.

Ronald Hale, 57, was arrested and later released on $1,000 bond.

The accusations against Hale have many Southaven residents shocked.

"You think people should be following you and instead you doing the bad things," 15-year Southaven resident Paul Cooper said. "I think if he's found guilty he should be fired."

Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhiite released a statement saying:

"While this is obviously very concerning to me, it is a personal legal matter for Alderman Hale with an ongoing investigation by the DeSoto County Sheriff's Department. It is not appropriate for me to make any further comment until the investigation and judicial process has been completed."

Meanwhile, other Southaven residents are vocal, saying having leaders abuse power is frustrating.

"Greg Davis, his deal and all that stuff, I mean, nobody ever goes to jail for nothing," a Southaven resident said.

Hale was an alderman during the time former Southaven Mayor Greg Davis went to trial for felony fraud and embezzlement.

According to the City of Southaven website, Hale, who was raised in Southaven and spent almost 25 years as a firefighter with the Memphis Fire Department, was re-elected alderman in 2016.

There is no word yet on whether or not Hale will keep his elected seat.

WMC Action News 5 reached out to his fellow aldermen, and did not receive a comment.

