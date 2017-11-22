Bartlett Walmart beefs security, organization for Black Friday

Toys, appliances, and electronics at the Bartlett Walmart are ready for Black Friday, and store staff said the store is ready too.

Managers said a new color coded system will be placed to help customers navigate the store. Colored balloons, arrows, and signage will correlate with a particular department so customers can easily see where to go as soon as they enter the store.

They said they've also contracted security and trained their own employees for potential situations.

"We have associates we train. We start 30 days out, and associates do training with our management team," co-manager Joseph Barr said.

Barr said they've also formed quick response teams so potential incidents can be addressed quickly and effectively.

Shopper Roman Pirtle Jr. said he tends to avoid the Black Friday crowds.

"I ain't got time for all that. My wife do it all the time, but I don't," Pirtle said.

But with these measures in stores, he felt better about his wife and relatives hunting as a group.

"They need that. Probably about four or five of them together and my sister. So she's not alone," said Pirtle.

Walmart staff said online deals start at 12:01 a.m. Thanksgiving morning, and the in store event starts at 6 p.m.

