What we're working on Wednesday afternoon

Good afternoon,
Here's a look at what's trending on http://www.wmcactionnews5.com/ and what we're working on today.
Weather
Even with full sunshine, highs today will only reach the mid to upper 40s with a cold north wind. It will also be a frigid evening with overnight lows in the mid-20s to lower 30s.
AFTERNOON: Sunny and breezy. Winds: NE 10-15. High: 48.
TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Winds: N 5-10 mph. Low: 30.
THANKSGIVING OUTLOOK: Thanksgiving Day will be dry, sunny, and cold. Morning temperatures will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Highs will climb into the lower 50s. It will be slightly warmer on Black Friday with highs in the lower 60s.
WEEKEND WEATHER: Saturday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the mid-60s under a partly cloudy sky. However, a front will move through that night and drop temperatures back down. This cold front will be dry, so no rain is expected.
Meteorologist Spencer Denton has your full 7-day forecast here: http://www.wmcactionnews5.com/weather
4 p.m. headline
Travelers hitting the road for Thanksgiving! We'll have a live look at traffic conditions in the area and the latest on your Thanksgiving and Black Friday forecasts.
5 p.m. headline
A Southaven alderman and Memphis firefighter arrested for procuring prostitution...Arianna Poindexter is LIVE with the latest updates and reaction on this developing story.
6 p.m. headline
Another report of a fake police officer pulling over drivers in the Mid-South...Brix Fowler has the warning for drivers traveling for the holiday.
Trending stories
2. Woman convicted in hair weave killings collapses as guilty verdict read
3. Victim’s son says he was lured away before shooting killed his father
4. The new oxy? There's another popular prescription drug to watch
5. 3 siblings taken from abusive household find forever family
Be sure to join us for your latest local news and weather headlines at 4, 5, 6 and 10!
A local pastor was found dead in his family's home Wednesday morning.More >>
A local pastor was found dead in his family's home Wednesday morning.More >>
For the 10th year, the WMC Action News 5 and the Mid-South Food Bank are teaming up for the Holiday Food Drive.More >>
For the 10th year, the WMC Action News 5 and the Mid-South Food Bank are teaming up for the Holiday Food Drive.More >>
Girl Scouts warned parents that children should not be forced to hug someone, for example relatives during the holidays.More >>
Girl Scouts warned parents that children should not be forced to hug someone, for example relatives during the holidays.More >>
Memphis citizens are worried about not being able to pay for electricity in 2018.More >>
Memphis citizens are worried about not being able to pay for electricity in 2018.More >>
A 12-year-old is in the hospital after investigators said the child was shot.More >>
A 12-year-old is in the hospital after investigators said the child was shot.More >>
On a cold, grey afternoon, a lone North Korean soldier races toward freedom, the shock of his comrades palpable as they realize he is defecting to the South and start sprinting after him.More >>
On a cold, grey afternoon, a lone North Korean soldier races toward freedom, the shock of his comrades palpable as they realize he is defecting to the South and start sprinting after him.More >>
Since September, employees have been given three options: Get the flu shot, get an approved religious or medical exemption, or leave Essentia. At least 50 people have lost their jobs thus far.More >>
Since September, employees have been given three options: Get the flu shot, get an approved religious or medical exemption, or leave Essentia. At least 50 people have lost their jobs thus far.More >>
A half century after serving in Vietnam, hundreds of veterans have a reason to believe they may be dying from a silent bullet _ test results show some men may have been infected by a slow-killing parasite while...More >>
A half century after serving in Vietnam, hundreds of veterans have a reason to believe they may be dying from a silent bullet _ test results show some men may have been infected by a slow-killing parasite while fighting in the jungles of Southeast Asia.More >>
In the midst of a nationwide opioid addiction crisis, a different type of drug may be slipping in under the radar.More >>
In the midst of a nationwide opioid addiction crisis, a different type of drug may be slipping in under the radar.More >>
U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore's communications director has resigned, according to the Moore campaign.More >>
U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore's communications director has resigned, according to the Moore campaign.More >>
A four alarm fire was confirmed in Chesterfield City, South Carolina Tuesday evening.More >>
A four alarm fire was confirmed in Chesterfield City, South Carolina Tuesday evening.More >>
More details are being released following the capture of an "armed and dangerous" Alabama jail escapee who was captured in the Atlanta area late Tuesday night.More >>
More details are being released following the capture of an "armed and dangerous" Alabama jail escapee who was captured in the Atlanta area late Tuesday night.More >>
Bus surveillance video has been released showing a 15-year-old student being body slammed by officers.More >>
Bus surveillance video has been released showing a 15-year-old student being body slammed by officers.More >>
A University of South Carolina student charged with felony DUI in connection with a crash that killed a 22-year-old man was given a $75,000 bond and ordered to undergo monthly drug and alcohol testing.More >>
A University of South Carolina student charged with felony DUI in connection with a crash that killed a 22-year-old man was given a $75,000 bond and ordered to undergo monthly drug and alcohol testing.More >>
Shelby Isaac was found guilty on two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting and killing E.J. Tate, his girlfriend Edwina Thomas, and their unborn child in January 2016.More >>
Shelby Isaac was found guilty on two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting and killing E.J. Tate, his girlfriend Edwina Thomas, and their unborn child in January 2016.More >>