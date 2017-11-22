Missing California man's car found burned in Memphis

Memphis Police Department confirm a burned out car officers found on November 14 is the rental car of a father of three from California.

Sean Turner, 48, is still missing. His family is worried sick about him.

"Daddy, we miss you so much," his daughter Whitnee Turner said through tears. "We miss you so much and we just want you to come home with us."

Officers located the vehicle near the intersection of Forrester and West Mitchell Road.

Turner was visiting a friend in Memphis when he disappeared. He took a rental car from the St. Louis airport and was last seen in the Bluff City by his friend almost a week ago.

Turner is a father of three and works for the City of Los Angeles as an equipment operator.

The family is offering a $20,000 reward for any information that leads to the location of Sean Turner. You can call in tips to (714) 600-8793 or contact MPD at 901-545-2677(COPS).

