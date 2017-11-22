TN judge reprimanded for pushing inmate sterilization

A Tennessee judge was publicly reprimanded for offering inmates less jail time if they voluntarily underwent birth control procedures.

White County Judge Sam Benningfield received a letter of reprimand last week from the Board of Judicial Conduct.

The letter details that the judge acted in a way that threatens public confidence in the judicial system.

In May, Benningfield signed an order providing 30 days credit toward jail time for men who agreed to free vasectomies and women who agreed to free Nexplanon implants.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.