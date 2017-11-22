MS inmate dies after altercation with cellmate - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

MS inmate dies after altercation with cellmate

Marc McGrew (Source: MDOC) Marc McGrew (Source: MDOC)
PARCHMAN, MS (WMC) -

An inmate serving three sentences for aggravated assault died in prison following a dispute with his cellmate.

Marc McGrew, 32, died Monday, Nov. 20 after an altercation with his cellmate.

McGrew was serving a 25-year sentence and had been in prison since 2015. The cause of death is pending results of the autopsy.

