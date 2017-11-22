Memphis ranked most giving city in America - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis ranked most giving city in America

Memphis has been ranked as the most giving city in America by the Chronicle of Philanthropy Magazine.

Memphis topped the list mainly due to donations from local families made to public education.

The study done by the magazine shows that Memphians give almost six dollars of every $100 they earn in income.

