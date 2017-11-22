Better weather coming for Tigers last home game of the year

Cold air has settled into the Mid-South just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday, but a gradual warm-up will take hold by the weekend.

The warm-up will come just in time for the Memphis Tigers last home game.

The Tigers take on East Carolina University late Saturday morning. Kickoff is set for 11:00 a.m. Temperatures will be in the 50s heading toward 60.

If you plan to tailgate around 8 or 9 a.m., plan to wear long sleeves and a jacket, because temperatures will still be in the 40s. Sunshine will help warm temps into the 60s by halftime. It will be around 65 when the game ends. The wind should be out of the south at 5-15 mph, but it won’t be a big factor like it was last Saturday.

Great football weather for a win. Go Tigers!

