Small donations can make huge difference for hungry Mid-Southerners

It's another season for giving and we know food has a way of bringing us all together.

But for many, the pantries are empty. To help feed the need, the Mid-South Food Bank provides meals for more than 400,000 families in 31 counties who otherwise would go hungry.

This year marks the 10th year WMC Action News 5 has partnered with the food bank for the Holiday Food Drive.

Last year we collected 21,600 pounds of food and $60,000.

The president and CEO of the Mid-South Food Bank, Estella Mahue-Greer, hopes this year's cash donations triple in size.

"We can buy a lot more than if a donor went to the store and picked up 10 cans of food. For every dollar, we can provide three meals," Mahue-Greer explained.

If you'd like to donate food, the food bank will still accept those donations. They said food donations should be non-perishable items (like peanut butter, canned meats, and dry beans).

An important reminder, check the expiration dates closely before you give.

"We have to pay for a dump fee, so make sure that it's in a good code date and the cans aren't damaged," Mahue-Greer said.

As we prepare for the most wonderful time of the year, the Mid-South Food Bank hopes you'll remember those who are less fortunate.

"I just want people to think about when you're setting out cookies and milk for Santa, there are children in this community who are going to bed with nothing to eat," Mahue-Greer said.

So if you can find it in your heart to help such a worthy cause, please donate to the food bank through the WMC Action News 5 Holiday Food Drive on December 6. Click here for more details on the food drive.

