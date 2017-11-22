Airport Memphis brings in therapy dogs to comfort travelers

Thanksgiving Day travelers got a special treat when they arrived at Memphis International Airport earlier this week.

Airport Memphis brought in therapy dogs Wednesday afternoon to help keep travelers calm during the hustle and bustle of holiday travel.

When it comes to planning your travel, airport officials ask that passengers arrive early and be patient with screening procedures.

Officials recommend checking the long term and short term parking if economy parking is full.

