Law enforcement warns of fake officer pulling over drivers

Police in Arkansas have a warning for travelers: Be on the lookout for a man posing as a fake officer.

Officials said this is the third time this has happened in just a matter of months.

The St. Francis Sheriff's Office said a man was parked along Highway 38 just outside of Hughes Street on Saturday morning.

When the victim passed him, he got behind her and turned on his blue lights – which is illegal to have if you're not in law enforcement in Arkansas – and pulled her over. He claimed he was looking for "live game."



This isn't the first time a fake officer has been spotted in St. Francis County. In fact, since October there have been three.



Early in October, a man posing as an officer stopped a woman in the parking lot of an Exxon. He told her there were reports of another man stopping women in the area, so he wanted to help make sure she got home safely.



Then a couple of days later a man in a Dodge Charger with blue lights pulled over a woman along Highway 1 in Forrest City. He claimed he stopped her for running a stop sign.

In all three cases, the women got away unharmed.



"I think they terrible,” said Hughes resident James Watson. “They shouldn't do that."



It's unclear if these incidents are connected.

The St. Francis Sheriff's Office said law enforcement will never pull you over in an unmarked car. The department said if you're unsure who is stopping you, only pull over in a public place.



