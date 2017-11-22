What, when, where to buy on Thanksgiving, Black Friday

As many of us prepare to sit down for a big family meal on Thanksgiving--others are getting their Black Friday shopping plans ready.

Businesses big and small are competing for your cash, and that's great news for shoppers if you get started early.

It might seem overwhelming to keep track of the best sales, so we did all the homework for you.

Nearly 70 percent of Americans said they plan to shop during Thanksgiving weekend and Cyber Monday.

While some will actually carve out time on turkey day to go bargain hunting, 115 million will wait until Black Friday--still the busiest shopping day of the year.

"I know that comes as a surprise to a lot of people. But plenty of retailers are focusing their efforts on Black Friday promotions. In fact, 42 percent are planning to target in-store shoppers," Sara Skirboll said.

This year, holiday retail sales are expected to climb to more than $682 billion, prompting some retailers to get a jump-start on collecting their share of your spending.

JCPenney, Sears, Target, and Best Buy are all opening their doors on Thanksgiving Day.

Walmart will stay open for 24 hours, but their deals won't start until until 6 p.m.

Experts said Thanksgiving will feature the best prices for video games, computers, cameras, and sports equipment,

On Black Friday, TJ Maxx and Nordstrom will open early long with most other retailers.

"We are starting to see a trend where Black Friday promotion is starting earlier. So people as they are doing their research on products, there's been a concerted effort in the retail front to try to stretch that shopping season out," Sara Spivey said.

On Black Friday itself, experts say look for tablets and TVs online, and in stores, look for cookware and beauty products.

Cyber Monday will be the best day to buy toys online, but if you're buying toys in person wait until December. That's also when you'll find the best deals on winter clothing and fitness equipment.

One more tip: if you are looking to purchase plane tickets or a vacation--Black Friday and Cyber Monday are the best times to get a good deal.

To help your planning, WMC Action News 5 has also posted all the local Black Friday hours here.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.