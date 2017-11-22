MPD advising holiday shoppers to stow it, don't show it

Thanksgiving is Thursday, but many are already preparing their plans for Black Friday--one of the biggest shopping holidays of the year.

But it also means crooks are out in full force at malls and shopping centers.

Police said they don't want you to be a victim of theft this holiday season. Many thieves will go around shopping malls looking inside of cars, and pulling on handles, trying to snag a good steal.

"Usually after we eat dinner we head on out to the stores," Black Friday shopper Tracy Keller said.

Memphis police are warning shoppers to stow it, don't show it. They said they see an increase in thefts from vehicles during the holiday season, and some thieves even walking through parking lots pulling on doors.

They urge you to take precaution.

"You want to try to lock your doors and keep things that would be interesting--cell phones, laptops, purses--and keep those with you or out of the car," Col. Darrell Sheffield said.

Keller said she's keeping that in mind before she heads out to the stores.

"Just last month at the hospital my car was broken into and so we're extra high alert making sure that nothing is visible, and we keep everything covered up and just have nothing in the car if at all possible," she said.

Police said they'll have extra patrols around shopping centers, and even still, shoppers said they're staying vigilant.

"You want to have an alarm system, you want to park as close as possible, you always want to be aware of your surroundings as well," a holiday shopper said.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.